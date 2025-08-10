Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNL. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Insider Activity at Global Net Lease

In other news, CEO Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $1,141,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 584,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,444,643.33. This represents a 20.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $2,199,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,607,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,722,124.72. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,653,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,914,790. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Colliers Securities upgraded Global Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease Stock Up 3.1%

GNL stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.51. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $124.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.38 million. Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 43.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.9%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -52.78%.

Global Net Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.