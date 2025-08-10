Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNL. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Global Net Lease
In other news, CEO Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $1,141,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 584,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,444,643.33. This represents a 20.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $2,199,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,607,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,722,124.72. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,653,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,914,790. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Global Net Lease Stock Up 3.1%
GNL stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.51. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.20.
Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $124.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.38 million. Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 43.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Global Net Lease Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.9%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -52.78%.
Global Net Lease Profile
Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.
