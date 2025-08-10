Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in MannKind by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,374,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,996,000 after acquiring an additional 35,346 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 981,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 330,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,209,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MannKind by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Get MannKind alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNKD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on MannKind from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded MannKind to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.71.

MannKind Stock Performance

Shares of MNKD opened at $3.52 on Friday. MannKind Corporation has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $76.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MannKind Corporation will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Thomson sold 32,179 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $150,597.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 772,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,614,958.36. The trade was a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Binder sold 75,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $296,945.98. Following the sale, the director owned 830,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,272,201.52. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 266,198 shares of company stock worth $1,143,244. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Profile

(Free Report)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.