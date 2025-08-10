Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 147.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.
Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 1.5%
Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $161.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.23 and a 52 week high of $196.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.73.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on JKHY. UBS Group lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.11.
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.
