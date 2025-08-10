iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives $2.39 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.3875.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th.

Get iQIYI alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IQ

iQIYI Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of IQ opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01 and a beta of -0.14. iQIYI has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $988.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. iQIYI had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 1.02%. Analysts forecast that iQIYI will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iQIYI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQ. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 698,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.