InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,973 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $63,511,000 after purchasing an additional 14,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 183.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 34,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 22,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $264.21 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.76 and a fifty-two week high of $277.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.37.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $3.75. InterDigital had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business had revenue of $300.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 17.11%.

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In other InterDigital news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.33, for a total value of $108,265.78. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 28,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,692,033.32. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samir Armaly sold 779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.52, for a total transaction of $176,459.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,554.56. This trade represents a 19.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,062 shares of company stock valued at $920,853 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

InterDigital Profile

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.