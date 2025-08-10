Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 356.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 253.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $79.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.63. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.92 and a 1 year high of $225.00.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $217.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.50 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INSP. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler set a $150.00 target price on Inspire Medical Systems and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group set a $230.00 target price on Inspire Medical Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.31.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

