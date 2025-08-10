Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.40.

INGR has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Ingredion

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $109,131.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 31,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,002,044.69. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ingredion by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,755,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,594,000 after acquiring an additional 177,387 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Ingredion by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,340,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,733,000 after purchasing an additional 121,387 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Ingredion by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,204,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,840,000 after purchasing an additional 361,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,703,000 after buying an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 37.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 982,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,883,000 after buying an additional 265,263 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $126.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.26. Ingredion has a 1 year low of $120.51 and a 1 year high of $155.44.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.09. Ingredion had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.