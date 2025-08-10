Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,673,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,317,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,363 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7,137.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,307,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,046,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,305 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,042,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,717,000 after purchasing an additional 622,246 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,004,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $75.88 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.61 and a fifty-two week high of $106.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Melius lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Melius Research set a $93.00 target price on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.75.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 3,500 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $293,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,407.08. The trade was a 24.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 38,657 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $3,209,690.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 193,186 shares in the company, valued at $16,040,233.58. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

