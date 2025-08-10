Infrastructure Stocks To Watch Today – August 7th

NVIDIA, Alphabet, and Broadcom are the three Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that build, operate or maintain the physical systems—such as highways, airports, power grids, pipelines and telecommunications networks—essential for economic and social activity. These businesses often operate under long-term contracts, regulated frameworks or monopolistic concessions, which help generate stable cash flows and predictable dividend payouts. As a result, infrastructure stocks are generally viewed as a defensive, income-oriented investment with potential inflation protection. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $180.77. 150,678,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,121,063. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.02 and its 200 day moving average is $133.22. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Alphabet stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $196.52. 25,943,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,915,598. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $303.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,262,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,628,934. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $270.33 and a 200 day moving average of $225.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 113.77, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $134.90 and a twelve month high of $310.34.

