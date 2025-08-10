Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Insider Purchases £23,485 in Stock

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Free Report) insider Byron Elmer Grote acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 671 ($9.02) per share, for a total transaction of £23,485 ($31,587.09).
Byron Elmer Grote also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 29th, Byron Elmer Grote bought 5,000 shares of Inchcape stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 725 ($9.75) per share, for a total transaction of £36,250 ($48,755.88).
Inchcape Stock Performance
LON:INCH opened at GBX 652.53 ($8.78) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 723.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 695.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.10. Inchcape plc has a twelve month low of GBX 575 ($7.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 862 ($11.59).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
INCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.76) target price on shares of Inchcape in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,120 ($15.06) target price on shares of Inchcape in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Inchcape in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Inchcape from GBX 1,161 ($15.62) to GBX 1,101 ($14.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th.
Inchcape Company Profile
Inchcape is the leading global automotive distributor, with operations across six continents. By combining our in-market expertise with our unique technology and advanced data analytics, we create innovative customer experiences that deliver outstanding performance for our partners – building stronger automotive brands and creating sustainable growth.
