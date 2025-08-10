iHeartMedia (IHRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share and revenue of $912.35 million for the quarter.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $807.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.17 million. iHeartMedia had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 32.95%. On average, analysts expect iHeartMedia to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ IHRT opened at $1.60 on Friday. iHeartMedia has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66. The company has a market cap of $236.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.86.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 200,000 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 4,441,389 shares in the company, valued at $5,418,494.58. This trade represents a 4.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,976 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 22.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,872,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 532,414 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 7.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 186,402 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on iHeartMedia from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.92.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

