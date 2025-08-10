Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 33,794 Shares of Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Headlands Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,794 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 52,738 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 72,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 233.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VSAT opened at $25.62 on Friday. Viasat Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.32. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Viasat Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair upgraded Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Viasat from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Viasat from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Viasat from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

