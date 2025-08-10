Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases 2,130 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 240.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BWXT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,404,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,733,000 after purchasing an additional 192,363 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 9,309.0% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,482,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434,799 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,038,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,419,000 after purchasing an additional 16,262 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 279.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 958,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,562,000 after purchasing an additional 705,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 204.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 916,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,069,000 after purchasing an additional 615,693 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on BWXT shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. CLSA reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.60 price objective (up from $153.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial set a $145.00 price objective on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.37.

Insider Transactions at BWX Technologies

In related news, SVP Omar Fathi Meguid sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $406,618.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,602.24. The trade was a 48.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $4,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,369,326. This trade represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BWX Technologies Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $179.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.78 and a 200-day moving average of $119.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 56.01, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.73. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.21 and a 52-week high of $189.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.69.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.00 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.61%. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

