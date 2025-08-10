Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 4,685 Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4,633.3% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 159.6% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 96.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.19.

Edison International Stock Down 2.2%

NYSE:EIX opened at $53.75 on Friday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $88.77. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.60%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

