Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires 3,557 Shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 82.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth $123,575,000. Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its stake in EQT by 199.5% in the 4th quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 3,990,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,375 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in EQT by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,855,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $638,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,039,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,955,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,054 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,627,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. EQT Corporation has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $61.02. The company has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). EQT had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts forecast that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.05%.

EQT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on EQT from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.84.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $219,594.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 12,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $646,029.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $690,646.18. The trade was a 48.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

