Head-To-Head Review: Macerich (NYSE:MAC) and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.4% of Macerich shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Macerich shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Macerich has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macerich -12.26% -4.37% -1.44% Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. 9.91% 2.64% 1.35%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Macerich and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Macerich and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macerich $918.20 million 4.60 -$194.12 million ($0.43) -38.87 Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $661.39 million 6.27 $62.69 million $0.55 60.07

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Macerich. Macerich is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Macerich and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Macerich 2 6 5 0 2.23 Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. 0 4 2 0 2.33

Macerich presently has a consensus price target of $19.2615, indicating a potential upside of 15.24%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a consensus price target of $38.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.53%. Given Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. is more favorable than Macerich.

Dividends

Macerich pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Macerich pays out -158.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. pays out 223.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Macerich is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. beats Macerich on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, D.C. corridor. Developing and managing properties that serve as community cornerstones, Macerich currently owns 47 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 44 regional town centers. Macerich is firmly dedicated to advancing environmental goals, social good and sound corporate governance. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved a #1 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) ranking for the North American retail sector for nine consecutive years (2015-2023).

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Co., Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services. The company was founded by Jeffrey S. Edison and Michael C. Phillips in 1991 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

