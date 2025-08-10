Harvest Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. The Hartford Insurance Group makes up approximately 1.8% of Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,830,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,053,000 after buying an additional 234,320 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,537,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,021,000 after buying an additional 519,717 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,509,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,181,000 after buying an additional 60,116 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,683,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,578,000 after buying an additional 352,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,264,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,761,000 after buying an additional 735,170 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Insurance Group Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock opened at $128.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.83 and a 200-day moving average of $121.21. The stock has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.67. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.93 and a 52-week high of $132.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Insurance Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 18.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $4,364,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 77,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,580,389. The trade was a 31.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Hartford Insurance Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

