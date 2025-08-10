Harvest Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 66.7% during the first quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 170.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 39.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:DG opened at $116.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Dollar General Corporation has a 52-week low of $66.43 and a 52-week high of $126.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.07.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 45.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Cfra Research raised shares of Dollar General to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $222,497.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,619. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $718,223.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,646,027.76. The trade was a 13.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

