Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3,514.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 209.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Harvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 153.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOG shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Insider Activity at Harley-Davidson

In related news, Director Rafeh Masood bought 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,756.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,202.30. This trade represents a 78.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

NYSE:HOG opened at $24.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.65. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Articles

