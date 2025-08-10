Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 5,860 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc (NYSE:EVH)

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its position in Evolent Health, Inc (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,860 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 400.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 5,036.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Unified Investment Management acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on EVH shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Evolent Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Evolent Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

Evolent Health Price Performance

Shares of EVH opened at $9.00 on Friday. Evolent Health, Inc has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.20). Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $444.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Evolent Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

