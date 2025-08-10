Harbour Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 351.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of ALAB opened at $179.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.12. Astera Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $36.85 and a one year high of $183.62. The stock has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 320.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity at Astera Labs

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $191.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.46 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 149.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 280,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total value of $47,605,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 5,525,545 shares in the company, valued at $939,453,160.90. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 500,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $45,115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 618,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,852,009.08. This represents a 44.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,221,759 shares of company stock worth $231,319,881 in the last 90 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALAB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Astera Labs from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Astera Labs from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price target on Astera Labs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Astera Labs from $104.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Astera Labs from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.13.

Read Our Latest Report on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Profile

(Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.