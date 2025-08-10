Harbour Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 1,181 Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dnca Finance grew its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Dnca Finance now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 42.3% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LTH opened at $26.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.73. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $761.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Life Time Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Craig Hallum raised Life Time Group to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Life Time Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

In other news, EVP Parham Javaheri sold 84,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $2,359,272.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 249,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,946,803.84. The trade was a 25.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John G. Danhakl sold 11,655,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $342,440,999.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,898,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,404,327.06. The trade was a 28.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,548,155 shares of company stock worth $691,624,905. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

