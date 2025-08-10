Harbour Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 69.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 66,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,929,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,973,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA URA opened at $39.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.11. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $42.22. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

