GrowGeneration (GRWG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

GrowGeneration will likely be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 11th. Analysts expect GrowGeneration to post earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $40.96 million for the quarter.

GrowGeneration last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.63 million. GrowGeneration had a negative net margin of 28.33% and a negative return on equity of 32.51%. On average, analysts expect GrowGeneration to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 3.29. GrowGeneration has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.33. The business's 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GrowGeneration stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on GrowGeneration from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

