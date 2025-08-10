Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target Raised to C$56.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GWO. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Great-West Lifeco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.67.

Shares of TSE GWO opened at C$53.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$51.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$51.86. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of C$40.16 and a 52-week high of C$57.61. The firm has a market cap of C$49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.79%.

Great-West Lifeco declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer David Martin Harney sold 20,700 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.85, for a total transaction of C$1,073,263.95. Also, Senior Officer Dervla Mary Tomlin sold 36,700 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.05, for a total transaction of C$1,873,520.32. Company insiders own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Great-West Lifeco is one of the three big Canadian life insurance firms. With just under half of the firm’s profit and revenue in Canada, Great-West also operates in the U.S. and Europe. In Canada, Great-West provides both individual and group insurance. In the United States, Great-West operates Putnam Investments and defined-contribution recordkeeping firm Empower Retirement.

