Gray Media (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Gray Media Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.65, but opened at $10.10. Gray Media shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 148 shares trading hands.

Gray Media Trading Down 7.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.23. The company has a market cap of $997.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Gray Media alerts:

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. Gray Media had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter.

About Gray Media

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.