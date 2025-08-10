Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Securities Analyst Says

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.
Separately, CIBC upped their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$74.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 11th.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, or Granite, is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of primarily industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite’s portfolio comprises various manufacturing, corporate office, warehouse and logistics, and product engineering facilities.
