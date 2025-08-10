Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Securities Analyst Says

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

Separately, CIBC upped their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$74.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 11th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Shares of GRT.UN stock opened at C$76.50 on Friday. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$55.25 and a twelve month high of C$82.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$71.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$67.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, or Granite, is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of primarily industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite’s portfolio comprises various manufacturing, corporate office, warehouse and logistics, and product engineering facilities.

