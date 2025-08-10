Gould Asset Management LLC CA Buys 253 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,055 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $182.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $183.88.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Phillip Securities upgraded NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.75.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,687,440 shares of company stock valued at $862,095,782. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

