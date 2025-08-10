Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $86.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GPN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Cowen downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Mizuho raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.21.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,585,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.64. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 546.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

