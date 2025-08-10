Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Raised to $93.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $86.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GPN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $105.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.21.

Shares of GPN stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.96. 2,585,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,538,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.64. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $120.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 892,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,065,000 after purchasing an additional 419,443 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $1,708,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 4,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $685,000. Finally, Argyle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 18,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

