Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank Of Canada

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $93.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $86.00. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Global Payments from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.21.

NYSE:GPN traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,585,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,926. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $120.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 15.07%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Global Payments by 17.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,242,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 149.5% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 36,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 21,620 shares during the period. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 5.0% in the second quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 271,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,763,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

