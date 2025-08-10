Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 191,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 115,668 shares during the quarter. Global Payments makes up about 1.0% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $18,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $463,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Global Payments by 346.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 912,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,368,000 after purchasing an additional 708,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 45.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 256,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,082,000 after purchasing an additional 80,083 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Cowen downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Global Payments from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Mizuho upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Global Payments from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Global Payments from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.21.

Global Payments Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of GPN stock opened at $80.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.64. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.