Global Payments’ (GPN) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank Of Canada

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $93.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $86.00. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GPN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Global Payments from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Global Payments from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.21.

Shares of GPN traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,585,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,926. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.80 and a 200 day moving average of $87.64. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $725,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,960,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,640,000 after purchasing an additional 231,359 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 746.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 276,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,933,000 after purchasing an additional 243,442 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

