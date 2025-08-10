Global Payments’ (GPN) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank Of Canada

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $93.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $86.00. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GPN. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $105.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.21.

GPN traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.96. 2,585,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,538,926. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.80 and its 200 day moving average is $87.64. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $120.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,960,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,640,000 after acquiring an additional 231,359 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Global Payments by 746.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 276,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,933,000 after acquiring an additional 243,442 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

