Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.69, but opened at $21.36. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $21.46, with a volume of 494,987 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Genmab A/S from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

Genmab A/S Stock Down 5.6%

The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.86.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 37.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Genmab A/S

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 1,525.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 50.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 124.3% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 1,072.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

