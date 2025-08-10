GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Benchmark

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 74.42% from the company’s current price.

GEN Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of GENK opened at $3.44 on Friday. GEN Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The company has a market cap of $114.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69.

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. GEN Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $55.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.26 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GEN Restaurant Group will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GEN Restaurant Group

In other news, Director Michael Cowan purchased 30,000 shares of GEN Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 34,167 shares in the company, valued at $112,751.10. The trade was a 719.94% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in GEN Restaurant Group by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in GEN Restaurant Group by 1,376,466.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 41,294 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GEN Restaurant Group by 29.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in GEN Restaurant Group by 235.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

About GEN Restaurant Group

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

