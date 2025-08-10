Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,883 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 39,461 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Gartner were worth $114,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Gartner by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $842,000. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Gartner from $475.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Gartner from $535.00 to $457.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down from $480.00) on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Gartner from $409.00 to $272.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gartner from $455.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.25.

In related news, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.09, for a total transaction of $241,610.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,001.85. The trade was a 6.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.17, for a total value of $1,537,330.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,890 shares in the company, valued at $35,063,741.30. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,191 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $229.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $375.39 and its 200-day moving average is $428.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.14 and a 12-month high of $584.01.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 82.63% and a net margin of 19.71%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

