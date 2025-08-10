FY2028 Earnings Forecast for RARE Issued By Wedbush

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report issued on Wednesday, August 6th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.28 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is ($5.18) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s FY2029 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

RARE has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of RARE opened at $27.54 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $25.81 and a twelve month high of $60.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.25.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.10. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 87.34% and a negative return on equity of 237.48%. The business had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.52) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,061.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 97.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 2,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $89,922.95. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,712.16. This trade represents a 13.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

