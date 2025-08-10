FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN) Position Cut by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,002 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $8,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 98,020.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FJUN opened at $54.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.59. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a 1 year low of $45.43 and a 1 year high of $54.43.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

