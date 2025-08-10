Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Has $936,000 Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 50.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,912 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% in the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $30,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. This trade represents a 25.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Barclays cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE:USB opened at $44.86 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

