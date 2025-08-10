Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 21,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $165.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.48. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.34 and a 52 week high of $190.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.44 and a 200-day moving average of $164.86.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 72.38% and a net margin of 36.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.15 per share. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.92%.

In other news, Director Glyn Aeppel bought 234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $37,273.86. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 19,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,589.53. This trade represents a 1.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary M. Rodkin bought 246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $39,185.34. Following the acquisition, the director owned 19,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,028,102.90. This represents a 1.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,386 shares of company stock valued at $380,066. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $179.00 price objective on Simon Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.64.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

