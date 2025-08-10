Founders Financial Alliance LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Intel Trading Up 0.9%

INTC opened at $19.95 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $27.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

