Founders Financial Alliance LLC Invests $218,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,511 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,906,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,854,644,000 after buying an additional 2,049,163 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Micron Technology by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,096,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,458,673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,993,036 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Micron Technology by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,437,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,383,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,232 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Micron Technology by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,281,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,370,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Micron Technology by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,712,056 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $901,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,063 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Trading Up 6.3%

MU stock opened at $118.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.12. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $129.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Micron Technology from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 80,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $9,852,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 275,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,877,251.72. The trade was a 22.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total value of $876,050.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,664.30. This trade represents a 23.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 286,042 shares of company stock worth $34,679,277. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

