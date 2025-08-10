Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,144 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $8,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $583,493,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fortive by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,730,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,763,000 after buying an additional 5,429,566 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,947,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,221,036,000 after buying an additional 3,810,997 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $142,500,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $136,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James A. Lico sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $12,670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 428,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,029,554. This trade represents a 28.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 14,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,058,478.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,290. The trade was a 21.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $87.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Melius Research raised shares of Fortive to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fortive to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.86.

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE:FTV opened at $47.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08. Fortive Corporation has a twelve month low of $46.35 and a twelve month high of $83.32.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 27th that permits the company to buyback 15,630,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

