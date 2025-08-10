Forsta AP Fonden Has $8.46 Million Position in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden owned 0.06% of Jabil worth $8,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 45.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 53,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 16,702 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 578,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,774,000 after purchasing an additional 19,489 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at $711,000. Finally, Maxi Investments CY Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 278.0% in the first quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 13,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 15,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total value of $3,459,522.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,645,705.24. This represents a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven D. Borges sold 22,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $4,488,824.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 102,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,561,628.03. This trade represents a 17.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 342,847 shares of company stock valued at $68,233,847. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil Trading Up 1.8%

JBL opened at $224.52 on Friday. Jabil, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.67 and a twelve month high of $232.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $214.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Argus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $206.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.71.

View Our Latest Report on Jabil

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.