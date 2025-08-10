Forsta AP Fonden Has $7.84 Million Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $7,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,812.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 77.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPM opened at $100.64 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $103.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.54 and a 200-day moving average of $80.78.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $503.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.23 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 47.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

WPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

