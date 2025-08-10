FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,541 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Financial Harvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FMC by 66.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Price Performance

FMC opened at $35.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.75. FMC Corporation has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.88.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. FMC had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FMC Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 290.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on FMC from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Mizuho upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FMC from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on FMC from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FMC

FMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.