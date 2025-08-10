First American Trust FSB Raises Holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 42.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,905 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Lam Research from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Summit Insights cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lam Research from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lam Research from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.09.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $101.75 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $102.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.02.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

