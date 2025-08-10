First American Trust FSB Has $4.81 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,294 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BK. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 60,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 358.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 123,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after buying an additional 96,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:BK opened at $103.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.51. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $103.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.46%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $1,969,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,071.75. This trade represents a 36.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

