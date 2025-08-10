First American Trust FSB Acquires 2,633 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.26.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $106.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.89 and a 200-day moving average of $108.97. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $455.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

